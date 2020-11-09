REGINA -- Regina’s Thomson Community School will be closed after several cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

In a release, Regina Public Schools said it will be closing the school until Nov. 23, with remote learning beginning on Nov. 12.

The school division said it has contacted all families about the school closure.

Public health will reach out to any more close contacts at the school.

Any staff, student or school family members that develop COVID-19 symptoms are asked to stay home and contact HealthLine 811.