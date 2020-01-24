Top stories: Unifor arrests, Sask. man on 'The Price is Right', papers on Regina road
REGINA -- Unifor national president Dias among arrests at Regina picket
Unifor national president Jerry Dias was arrested Monday evening in Regina.
Sask. man appears as contestant on 'The Price is Right'
A Saskatchewan man was chosen to appear on The Price is Right, and he didn’t leave empty handed.
Crews clean papers, boxes off Victoria Avenue East
City crews were working to clean up paper and boxes on the road on Victoria Avenue East.
Waskimo Winter Festival cancelled for 2020
The board of directors for the Waskimo Winter Festival has decided to cancel the event for 2020, after the Provincial Capital Commission expressed concerns with the environment.
Swift Current mourning death of Fire Chief Darren McClelland
The City of Swift Current and the fire department are mourning the death of their Fire Chief Darren McClelland.