REGINA -- Unifor national president Dias among arrests at Regina picket

Unifor national president Jerry Dias was arrested Monday evening in Regina.

Click here for the full story.

Sask. man appears as contestant on 'The Price is Right'

A Saskatchewan man was chosen to appear on The Price is Right, and he didn’t leave empty handed.

Click here for the full story.

Crews clean papers, boxes off Victoria Avenue East

City crews were working to clean up paper and boxes on the road on Victoria Avenue East.

Click here for the full story.

Waskimo Winter Festival cancelled for 2020

The board of directors for the Waskimo Winter Festival has decided to cancel the event for 2020, after the Provincial Capital Commission expressed concerns with the environment.

Click here for the full story.

Swift Current mourning death of Fire Chief Darren McClelland

The City of Swift Current and the fire department are mourning the death of their Fire Chief Darren McClelland.

Click here for the full story.