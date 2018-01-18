Trial for three men accused in 2015 murder set to begin
Court of Queen's Bench in Regina. (DALE HUNTER/CTV REGINA)
Published Thursday, January 18, 2018 12:06PM CST
Jury selection is now complete for the trial of three men accused of murdering and dismembering a Regina man.
The body of Reno Lee, 34, was found in a rural area north of Balcarres back in April of 2015
Andrew Bellegarde, Bronson Gordon, and Daniel Theodore are all charged with first-degree murder, and dismembering a body in connection with Lee’s death.
The 14 member jury is made up of eleven men and three women.
They will begin hearing evidence on Monday.