Jury selection is now complete for the trial of three men accused of murdering and dismembering a Regina man.

The body of Reno Lee, 34, was found in a rural area north of Balcarres back in April of 2015

Andrew Bellegarde, Bronson Gordon, and Daniel Theodore are all charged with first-degree murder, and dismembering a body in connection with Lee’s death.

The 14 member jury is made up of eleven men and three women.

They will begin hearing evidence on Monday.