University of Regina closes athletic facilities
Published Sunday, March 15, 2020 2:54PM CST
The University of Regina campus.
REGINA -- University of Regina athletic facilities will be closed until further notice to try and limit the spread of COVID-19.
These closures include the fitness and lifestyle centre, the aquatics centre and all gymnasiums, the university announced in a release
The Faculty of Kinesiology and Health Studies has also cancelled all health services like chiropractics, massages and physical therapy.