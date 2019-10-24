REGINA -- The NHL has experienced a smooth transition as it works to convert Mosaic Stadium from a CFL football field to an NHL rink.

The NHL Heritage Classic will see the Calgary Flames face off against the Winnipeg Jets in Regina on Saturday.

“The transition has been fantastic, this has been, for us, as smooth as it can be,” Steve Mayer, NHL Executive Vice President, said. “The folks who work here at Mosaic Stadium have been amazing to work with. What a great place to work and a great stadium to work in.”

Mayer said the stadium was a big draw that pushed the organization toward holding a regular season game in the Queen City

“After seeing some of the events put on by the folks in this stadium, we took notice. This is a stadium we’d love it be in.”

Mayer added that the organization likes to bring the NHL to cities that don’t have NHL teams. Given the city’s proximity to both Calgary and Winnipeg, he anticipates a lot of energy at Saturday’s game.