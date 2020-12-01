YORKTON -- The Yorkton Chamber of Commerce announced the Celebrate Success Business Award winners to an empty room.

Only sponsors and a production crew were in attendance on Nov. 25, with the finalists watching from home to see who came out on top.

The chamber presented awards in 14 categories, with Yorkton Hyundai taking home Large Business of the Year and Modern Mattress receiving Small Business of the Year.

"We're very grateful for winning it, but we're more grateful for having Yorkton welcome us and being a part of the Yorkton community,” said Drew Hunt, co-owner of Modern Mattress. “We grew up here and we're not leaving now."

Modern Mattress has been in the community for six years and hunt says the city has embraced them since the beginning.

Jessie Richards, owner of the Scrub Hub Boutique, received the Young Entrepreneur award.

Richards, who started her business less than three years ago, says the award gives her hope in a precarious economic climate.

"I have a long ways to go, so we definitely have a way to grow," explained Richards.

Other recipients this year were Evan Ortynsky, who won Business Leader of the Year, CORE Real Estate for Community Involvement and Yorkton Dental for Property Restoration.

Painted Hand Casino, Parrish & Heimbecker and Yorkton Tribal Council won the Award of Excellence. RH Electric was awarded Business Growth & Expansion, and the Customer Service award went to Bailiee Boys Towing.

The Yorkton Business Improvement District (YBID) received the Marketing award, with New Business Venture going to Credence Construction. Federowich Construction won the Safety award.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Yorkton, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #77 and Parkland Search and Rescue all walked away with the Community Merit Award.

The People's Choice Award, which the community selects from the list of finalists, went to Cross Fit Function.

Organizers hope to be able to celebrate local businesses with more fanfare when the biennial awards return in 2022.