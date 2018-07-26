The Yorkton Terriers have signed forward Branden Klatt for the upcoming Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League season.

Klatt, 19, spent the last 3 seasons in the Western Hockey League, splitting time between the Edmonton Oil Kings and his hometown Moose Jaw Warriors. During that time he put up a total of 15 goals and 30 assists.

The Terriers signed Klatt on Thursday after the forward cleared waivers, bringing him to Yorkton for what will be his final season of junior hockey.

Klatt is expected to join the team for training camp at the end of August.