Sask. Advanced Education Minister Kevin Doherty resigns from cabinet
Saskatchewan's Finance Minister Kevin Doherty delivers his 2017 budget speech at the Legislative Building in Regina Wednesday, March 22, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor).
Published Monday, October 30, 2017 2:03PM CST
Saskatchewan’s advanced education minister has announced he will be stepping down from cabinet, effective immediately.
In a statement Monday, Kevin Doherty said he needs to shift his focus to family matters.
Premier Brad Wall says Herb Cox will take over as minister of advanced education.
Doherty will continue to be the MLA for Regina Northeast.