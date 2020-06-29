REGINA -- SaskPower is warning the public about a telephone scam occurring in the province, after a customer was scammed out of $1,000.

The crown said a person claiming to be a billing representative called the customer and threatened that their service would be disconnected if they did not send prepaid Visa gift cards or Visa Dollars.

SaskPower wants to remind customers that it will never demand prepaid gift cards or any online currency for payment. Threats of disconnection with an unreasonable time frame will also not be made.

Currently, SaskPower is not disconnecting customers at all.

The company recommends confirming basic account information, such as the account holder, the service address and account number; if someone calls claiming to be a SaskPower representative.