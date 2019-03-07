

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan High School Wrestling Provincial Championships are heading to Campbell Collegiate this weekend.

Over 300 of the top high school wrestlers will be taking to the mat beginning Friday.

“The whole season culminate to this. A lot of the wrestlers we haven’t seen throughout the year so Saskatoon is coming down, all the rural areas are coming together,” said O’Neill Titans wrestling coach. “This is your best of the best because there is only four (schools) from every region that qualify.”

O’Neill will be sending a team of 21 to the championships, including Grade 12 wrestler Mimi Cabrera who just won her fourth city championship in the 47 kilogram division.