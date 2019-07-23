

CTV Regina





Employees of the Casino Regina will be in a legal position to strike as of midnight on July 26.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada said in a press release that workers concerns have not been addressed by the Saskatchewan Gaming Corporation.

Changes to policies that penalize workers who face unexpected work absence, premium improvements for weekend and overnight work and fair wage increases are some of the concerns being brought forward by employees, according to the union.

The union says it applied for conciliation in May followed by a meeting with the SGC in July with the conciliator present. After negotiations failed, a 14-day cooling-off period was set which ends on July 26.

“SaskGaming remains committed to the bargaining process with PSAC and are confident a fair and reasonable deal can be found at the bargaining table.” SaskGaming said in an emailed statement.

Union members have been without a contract since December 2016.