COVID-19 case identified at École Wascana Plains School
Published Tuesday, November 17, 2020 4:41PM CST
Regina Public Schools is reporting a positive case of COVID-19 in a person at École Wascana Plains School. (Google Maps)
REGINA -- Regina Public Schools is reporting a person tested positive for COVID-19 at École Wascana Plains School.
Staff and administration have contacted close contacts of the person who tested positive, according to a news release.
The affected class has been closed and students will participate in remote learning, returning on Nov. 30.
The school remains open for all other students.
