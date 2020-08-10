REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported15 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,445.

The government reported five new cases in the Regina area, one in the northwest region, one in the Saskatoon area, one in the central west region, three in the southwest and three in the south central zone.

Information about one case is pending, the province said.

There are 168 active cases in Saskatchewan, and 1,257 people have recovered.

GOLDEN MILE SUPERSTORE SEES SECOND EXPOSURE ALERT

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is alerting people that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 if they visited the Golden Mile Superstore on Friday.

The SHA said the risk of transmission remains low, but people may have been exposed to the virus if they visited the location on Aug. 7 from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This is the second time there has been a recent exposure at the Golden Mile Superstore.

POSSIBLE TRANSMISSION AT NORTH REGINA SUPERSTORE

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) reported a possible COVID-19 transmission at the north Regina Superstore earlier this week.

In a release issued Saturday, the SHA said the Superstore location on Rochdale Blvd. was potentially exposed to the virus between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on August 5.

SOUTH REGINA WALMART SEES SECOND EXPOSURE ALERT

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has sent out a COVID-19 exposure alert for a Walmart in south Regina, for the second time in two days.

In a release, the SHA said the Walmart Grasslands location in Regina was possibly exposed to the virus on August 5, between 11:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.