First responders hold 'Parade of Lights' to show appreciation for healthcare workers
Published Wednesday, April 1, 2020 9:00PM CST Last Updated Wednesday, April 1, 2020 9:02PM CST
Regina first responders held a parade of lights to show their appreciation for health care workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Katy Syrota/CTV News)
REGINA -- The Regina Police organized a “Parade of Lights” on Wednesday evening to show their appreciation for health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several first responder vehicles split into two groups to parade down routes near the Regina General Hospital, the Pasqua Hospital and the STARS office.
The parade began around 7 p.m. with lights and sirens going on all of the vehicles, including fire trucks tow trucks and police vehicles.