REGINA -- The Regina Police organized a “Parade of Lights” on Wednesday evening to show their appreciation for health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several first responder vehicles split into two groups to parade down routes near the Regina General Hospital, the Pasqua Hospital and the STARS office.

The parade began around 7 p.m. with lights and sirens going on all of the vehicles, including fire trucks tow trucks and police vehicles.