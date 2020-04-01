REGINA -- The Regina Police organized a “Parade of Lights” on Wednesday evening to show their appreciation for health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several first responder vehicles split into two groups to parade down routes near the Regina General Hospital, the Pasqua Hospital and the STARS office.

Honoured to show our support tonight to all @SaskHealth workers at the Pasqua and General hospitals in Regina. Your dedicated work on the front-line does not go unnoticed.



From us, to you. THANK YOU for all you do. ❤️��#EssentialWorkers #InItTogether #YQR #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/VTbJ6Qfhuk — Regina Police (@reginapolice) April 2, 2020

The parade began around 7 p.m. with lights and sirens going on all of the vehicles, including fire trucks tow trucks and police vehicles.