A retired RCMP Sergeant has been charged with theft, fraud and forgery in connection with an investigation dating back to 2013.

In Feb. 2013, Mounties received information about accounting irregularities within the RCMP F Division drugs and organized crime awareness service.

An investigation revealed that there had been a misappropriation of funds from the Government of Canada into personal bank accounts in excess of $18,000.

Cheryl Jarvis has been charged with theft over $5,000, Fraud over $5,000 forgery and use of a forged document.

Jarvis is a former Sergeant in charge of the F Division drugs and organized crime awareness service from May 2008 to October 2010. She retired in 2015.

Jarvis will make her first court appearance on May 29.