REGINA -- Gladys McDonald School will be closed through Nov. 13, after a case of COVID-19 was diagnosed at the school.

In a release, Regina Public Schools said it was informed of the case on Friday. After consultation with Public Health, the board decided to close the school.

This is the second COVID-19 case reported at the school this week, after a staff member tested positive on Tuesday.

Additional close contacts of the case will be contacted directly by Public Health.

Students will begin remote learning, starting Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The board said students can return to class and school will resume on Nov. 16.

If any staff, students or school family members develop COVID-19 symptoms, they are asked to stay home and contact HealthLine 811.