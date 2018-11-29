The Saskatchewan government says its 2018-19 budget remains on track in mid-year for a projected deficit of $348M. That’s a $17M improvement over what was forecast in the April 10 budget.

Finance minister Donna Harpaur says the province’s economic outlook has improved slightly, with the revenue forecast up $138M from budget, which has helped reduce the projected deficit.

That was largely fueled by Crown corporation profits and a slight improvement in oil and gas revenue; however it was offset by lower tax revenue and increased expenses for pensions, social services and health.

Overall public debt is $19.78 billion, which is $251.6M lower than budgeted. It includes Crown corporation and government infrastructure expenses.

The government expects to present a balanced budget next year.