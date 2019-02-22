

CTV Regina





The Grey Cup will bring around $95 million to the province’s economy next year.

Economic Development Regina says Regina will see about $73 million of that total.

The Canadian Football League announced Regina as the host of Grey Cup 2020 on Thursday night. It will be the first time at the new Mosaic Stadium.

“What economic impact really means is it’s going to be money in our hotels, restaurants, shops, you name it,” said Megan Bradshaw from Economic Development Regina. “It’s all money that’s coming into the city that’s new money.”

The Grey Cup should also bring new jobs to the Queen City — the equivalent of 350 full-time jobs for a year.

Evraz Place says Grey Cup 2020 will be unique because the entire festival will be in one place.

“We have an opportunity to introduce ourselves to the globe as being one of the best destinations certainly in Canada,” Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. President and CEO Tim Reid said. “For us as an organization and for the staff that you see in their orange jackets all around, this is a matter of pride. We’ve worked really hard to make sure that the stadium is open and this campus is delivered with an incredible level of service. I think this is recognition that what we do every day truly is of the highest standard in Canada.”

Since the last Grey Cup in 2013, the Regina Hotel Association says nine new hotels — with 950 hotel rooms — have opened in Regina.