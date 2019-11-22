REGINA -- Two Hockey Regina teams are getting ready for a Lavender Game Day on Saturday in support of Hockey Fights Cancer.

Hockey Regina is the first minor hockey association in Saskatchewan to join the NHL and NHLPA-backed program, aimed at uniting the hockey community in supporting cancer patients and their families.

The Regina Rebels will face off with the Weyburn Gold Wings while the Regina Pat Canadians will host the Prince Albert Mintos on Saturday at the Co-operators Arena.

All proceeds from Lavender Game Day will go towards the Canadian Cancer Society and the Hockey Fights Cancer campaign. Both Regina teams are also auctioning off their commemorative lavender game jerseys and donating the proceeds.

“It’s just a great experience to be part of a great movement,” said Tavia Terry, a Regina Rebels forward speaking with CTV Morning Live. “I feel like everyone has some part in cancer, like I know my dad’s side of the family does, so I’m going to play for them.”

“We’re very excited to play, and obviously it’s going to be a great game for us, because we’re going to be playing against the PA Mintos, they’re the top team so it’ll be a good game and everyone is going to be watching,” Pat Canadians forward Cole Gordon told Warren Dean on the CTV News at Noon.

“Besides really great hockey we’ve got some fantastic fundraising going on with the auctioning off of the jerseys and other raffles and whatnot,” said Joanne Eberle with Hockey Regina. “We’re hoping to have as many of our younger teams out as possible, because they’re all doing fundraising in the month of November as well.”

“We’re hoping to take tomorrow to remember those we’ve lost, celebrate those who have fought their battle and won, and to really show our support and encouragement for those who are still fighting.”

Puck drops between the Rebels and Golden Wings Nov. 23 at 11:45 a.m. while the Pat Canadians and Mintos face off at 2:30 p.m. the same day.

With files from CTV Morning Live and CTV News at Noon