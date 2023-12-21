Incendiarism, electrical tampering causes of 2 recent fatal Regina house fires

The causes of two recent fires in Regina that left four people dead have been determined.

Through investigation, Regina Fire and Protective Service (RFPS) found the fire on the 800 block of Rae Street to be caused by tampering with electrical distribution equipment and overloading an electrical device, according to a release from the City of Regina.

Officers were called to the residence just after 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 9 to find the home completely engulfed in flames when they arrived. Two people pulled from the home were pronounced dead on scene.

A fire at a home on the 2100 block of Winnipeg Street on Dec. 20 was determined to be intentionally set, according to the investigation by Regina Fire.

Crews were called to the residence around 12:39 a.m. where smoke and flames could be seen upon arrival. Two people were found dead on the second floor.

RFPS and the Regina Police Service are continuing to investigate.