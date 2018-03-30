

Yorkton Municipal RCMP say an investigation has been launched into a string of tire slashing in a south Yorkton neighborhood.

Police say around thirty vehicles parked on Tupper Avenue, Independent Street, Simpson Street and Laurier Avenue had one or more of their tires slashed Wednesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers. They’re also asking any residents from the area where the tires were slashed who have external security cameras to check their footage for any possible suspects and contact the detachment.