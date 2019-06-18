A Moose Jaw-area couple is putting a new twist on the traditional campground, while reusing old farming materials.

Julie and Dennis Hilling have turned their six of their steel grain bins into cabins for others to rent. They’ve also converted their old grain-cleaning plant into an event centre, and have spots for RV’s and tents.

“We’re only about eight miles from the lake, Buffalo Pound, and the original idea was to cater to group camping. It’s so hard, if you are trying to get a place as a group, where you can be together and have some facilities,” Julie Hilling said.

The couple retired their farming operations in 2015. They sold much of their equipment, but were unable to sell the grain bins, as they are cemented into the ground. “Bin There Campground” puts the bins to a good use, while giving the couple a new business opportunity.