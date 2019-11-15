REGINA -- Here are a few events going on in the Queen City you can check out once you sign out of work.

Jay and Dan Live Podcast Tour

Tag along as Jay Onrait and Dan O’Toole engage the audience with their trademark charisma and humour, combined with a snapshot of the latest in the world of sports.

The event takes place Friday, Nov. 15 at the Conexus Arts Centre.

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker

Christmas has come early for fans of the ballet. Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker brings Christmas magic and world-class artists.

Take in the events dazzling costumes and stunning sets on Nov. 18 at the Conexus Arts Centre.

Chilliwack

Gone, gone, gone, they’ve been gone so long and now they’re back! Chilliwack will play the Casino Regina Show Lounge on Saturday, Nov. 16.

The band, known for their powerful performances, will bring all their hits with them.

Experience Regina

The Regina Pats will host Experience Regina Night against the Prince Albert Raiders with TSN’s Jay and Dan on Saturday Nov. 16.