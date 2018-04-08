

CTV Regina





Kids Help Phone is offering phone and text service lines in Saskatchewan and Manitoba to provide support to people impacted by the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

The organization says it recognizes people may be in need of some additional supports after the crash.

“Our hearts are with everyone impacted by the Humboldt Broncos tragedy and we share our deepest condolences to the families and communities involved,” Kids Help Phone said in a written statement. “We know that all of those impacted by this tragedy may be in need of support.”

Counsellors are available 24/7 nationwide at 1-800-668-6868. People can also text the word “SUPPORT” to 686868 to speak to a trained volunteer responder through the Crisis Text Line in Saskatchewan and Manitoba.