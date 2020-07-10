REGINA -- Concentrations of a specific metal, used for maintenance by the Co-op Refinery, was found to be “above provincial reportable standards” in Regina’s wastewater.

Vanadium was detected in a June 28 sample from the Wastewater Treatment Plant, and the City of Regina says it notified the Water Security Agency.

“The City has been working with the Co-op Refinery Complex and they have been hauling the metal concentrated wastewater offsite to a specialized treatment facility,” the City of Regina said in a media release.

Final testing results received on Friday indicate a “low risk to Wascana Creek."

“Downstream users were notified on July 10, with no action required. As of July 6, the Wastewater Treatment Plant final effluent levels were below provincial reporting standards,” the release said.

The City of Regina says its sampling program detects material entering and exiting he plant in order to reduce risk to residents and the environment.