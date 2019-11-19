REGINA -- As labour disruption is anticipated from CN Rail, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe took to Twitter to share what the strike would mean for the local economy.

In a statement the premier said if CN Rail workers strike it would “threaten the movement of goods through this country, including but not limited to, potash and grain.”

As workers at CN Rail go on strike, our govt is greatly concerned about the impact a work stoppage will have on producers that are already facing a tough harvest.



There needs to be an agreement reached immediately to ensure there is no delay in getting our commodities to market. pic.twitter.com/k2MmRxe9DA — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) November 19, 2019

The letter is addressed to Patricia Hajdu, Minister of Employment Workforce Development and Labour and Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport.

“Our producers cannot afford to fall even further behind in their deliveries due to a potential labour disruption,” Moe said in the letter.

A totally of 3,200 employees are off the job in Regina, Saskatoon and Melville. Workers have been without a contract since July.