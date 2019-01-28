

A man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant was apprehended by the Moose Jaw Police Service on Sunday.

In coordination with the Edmonton Police Service, an investigation led to high-risk arrest warrants for two men in Moose Jaw.

Ahmed Jibril Osman was arrested by Moose Jaw police outside of a business on the zero block of Thatcher Drive East of Sunday afternoon.

The second suspect, Abdi Kafor Muhamud Hirsi, was arrested by the RCMP Emergency Response Team early Monday morning at a South Hill apartment.

Police say a restricted handgun was found in Hirsi’s apartment.

Hirsi had a Canada-wide arrest warrant for kidnapping and firearm charges from Edmonton.

Hirsi will appear in Moose Jaw Provincial Court on Tuesday for firearm changes. He will then be returned to Edmonton to face charges from that city.

Osman made his first provincial court appearance on Monday and remains in custody. Moose Jaw police have not released what charges he faces.