REGINA -- Daemon Hunt, a defenseman for the Moose Jaw Warriors, said he was sent home from Canada’s World Juniors selection camp after testing positive for COVID-19.

Hunt said he tested positive while attending the camp in Red Deer, Alta.

“I got my symptoms the first day we went into quarantine for 14 days in the hotel room,” Hunt said.

Following just four days of training camp, Hockey Canada announced that players and one staff member had tested positive for COVID-19. The team was forced into two weeks of quarantining in their hotel in Alberta.

“My COVID experience is pretty much over. From my experience, I just had a sore throat for about 3 days and that was about it,” said Hunt.

Even though Hunt has recovered from the virus, he won’t be continuing with the team.

“It’s really disappointing and heartbreaking but at the same time it’s out of my control,” Hunt said.

The 18-year old says he received a call in his room from Hockey Canada’s Senior VP Scott Salmond.

“He said we fought and fought but unfortunately Health Alberta decided it was unsafe for myself and everyone else in the bubble, for me and the other guys to be at camp,” Hunt said.

Two hours later, he was forced to leave the bubble and return to his hometown of Brandon, Manitoba.

“You just have to look at the positives, I still have a chance to crack the squad next year,” Hunt said.

His general manager in the WHL, Alan Millar, holds a similar role with Hockey Canada in their Program of Excellence management group. The two will continue to work together when the WHL resumes play in 2021.

Hunt says Hockey Canada gave him positive feedback before leaving the bubble.

“You’ve got the experience, you’ve got the feel for the World Junior hockey and I think for you coming in next year you have this much more confidence and Hockey Canada staff knows you that much better,” Hunt shared.

The selection camp is still ongoing and the final roster is expected to be announced on Friday, Dec. 11.