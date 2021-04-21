REGINA -- The Opposition NDP called on the government today to end its contract with long-term care provider Extendicare.

Several long-term care and personal care homes have experienced COVID-19 outbreaks throughout the pandemic, including Extendicare Parkside in Regina, where 38 people died after contracting the virus.

The government formally requested the provincial Ombudsman investigate and report on the circumstances surrounding the outbreak in January.

Minister Responsible for Seniors Everett Hindley said the province is awaiting the Ombudsman’s report.

"We're looking forward to the Ombudsman's recommendations. We're always looking for ways to improve long term care to find out where things need to be done better. This would be definitely be a case of that,” said Hindley.

However, the NDP leader said there’s no need to wait.

“We know the for-profit model is broken, it has cost too many lives during COVID-19 but it was broken long before,” said Ryan Meili.

Extendicare is one of several contractors that work with the Saskatchewan Health Authority to run long-term care homes in the province.