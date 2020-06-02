REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan is reporting no new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with 14 new recoveries.

The province still sits at 646 cases. Of those cases, 33 are considered active. This is the lowest case number since March 22.

It has also been exactly two weeks since the start of phase two of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan, which allowed retail stores and some personal services to return to work.

There have been a total of 602 recoveries in Saskatchewan to date.

Two people are in the ICU in Saskatoon.

There have been 256 cases from the far north, 169 from Saskatoon, 112 from the north, 80 from Regina, 17 from the south and 12 from the central region.

Of the 646 cases in Saskatchewan, 142 are linked to travel, 384 are from community contacts, 77 have no known exposure and 43 care under investigation.

There have been 51 cases in health-care workers, the province says.

Ages break down into 95 cases in people under 19, 230 cases between 20 and 39, 197 between 40 and 59, 106 between 60 and 79, and 18 over the age of 80. The cases are 52 per cent female and 48 per cent male.

A total of 11 people have died from COVID-19 complications in Saskatchewan.

To date, the province has performed 48,593 COVID-19 cases.

TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS LIFTED IN NORTHWEST SASK.

Travel restrictions into northwest Saskatchewan will be lifted on June 8, the province says.

Travel will now be allowed in and out of the area, as well as between communities.

Phase one and two of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan will begin in La Loche on June 8. All other communities in the area are in the second phase of the plan.

Outdoor gatherings can increase to 20 people starting June 8 in the northwest, however phase three will be delayed in the region until further notice.