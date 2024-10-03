Pedestrian dies following collision with vehicle in Regina

A man has died in hospital from injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle on Monday.

Around 1 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Albert Street and 1st Avenue North for the report of a motor vehicle collision, according to a news release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

When police arrived, they found a seriously injured man who was soon taken to hospital for treatment. He died in hospital on Wednesday, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

No charges have been laid at this time, but police said the investigation continues.