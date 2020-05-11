REGINA -- Campgrounds in Saskatchewan will open at half capacity starting on June 1.

The parks were included in the first phase of the province’s plan to reopen the economy. Staggered bookings opened online on May 4.

Staff at Echo Valley Provincial Park have already started cleaning to keep campers and themselves safe.

“We’ve had to change how often we are cleaning things and be prepared for that,” Park Manager Tanya Lawson said. “It’s also meant having to pick those sites that will be open that will be safe distance from one another.”

Saskatchewan has required campgrounds to space campers out by only allowing people to book at every other sites. A campground like Echo Valley has around 400 sites, but for the summer of 2020, only 200 will be available for booking.

“Enjoy time with your own family,” Lawson said. “We’re not encouraging campers to have a lot of visitors or anything like that so just to take time to enjoy with your family in your own campsite.

Provincial campgrounds will also see some facilities closed this summer, including swimming pools, beaches, picnic areas, playgrounds, shower and laundry facilities.

Washrooms, water hydrants, fire wood and hiking trails will be open.

“Camping is still fun,” Lawson said. “I think a lot of it is just hanging around your campsite, having your fire, enjoying your evening. You know go for a hike, go for a bike ride, go out on the boat those things are still there to enjoy.”