REGINA -- Environment and Climate Change Canada issued snow squall warnings for several areas in southern Saskatchewan on Thursday afternoon.

The storm started moving through southeastern parts of the province around 4 p.m.Thursday due to a cold front tracking northwest to southeast through that corner of the province.

“I’ve been doing this for years. I don’t remember ever having snow squall warnings in the forecast in the prairies,” said CTV Regina’s Weather Specialist, Warren Dean. “It doesn’t mean it didn’t happen, but I’m just saying I cant remember it.”

According to Dean, snow squalls are defined by sudden heavy snowfall, blowing wind, strong, gusting winds, and whiteout conditions. “Squalls last 60 minutes or less. Why is it not a blizzard? Because blizzards have to have the same conditions but for four or more hours. So it’s just the time differential that makes it a squall or a blizzard.”

“Visibilities will be rapidly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow,” according to a weather alert issued by Environment Canada. “Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

According to the Highway Hotline, travel was not recommended on several roads in the area. But Environment Canada says conditions will improve later this evening as the fast-moving storm passes through the region.

“We’ve already seen some areas to the west come off,” said Dean. “It’s starting to break down a little bit, but that doesn’t mean conditions are improving. Obviously, road conditions are deteriorated, visibility is reduced and that’s going to be the case right through tonight into parts of tomorrow until crews can get out there and clean it off. So if you don’t have to travel throughout these areas, don’t.“