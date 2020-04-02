Regina daycare to reopen after family’s COVID-19 tests come back negative
Published Thursday, April 2, 2020 6:00PM CST
The NW Regina YMCA Daycare is seen in this file photo. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)
REGINA -- A northwest Regina daycare that was forced to close due to COVID-19 concerns will reopen on Friday.
The YMCA Rochdale facility halted daycare services on Monday after learning that a family that used the facility was undergoing tests for COVID-19.
The test results came back negative so the daycare will reopen on Friday.
The facility is being given a deep clean before restarting daycare services, with a maximum of eight children per room.