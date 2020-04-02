REGINA -- A northwest Regina daycare that was forced to close due to COVID-19 concerns will reopen on Friday.

The YMCA Rochdale facility halted daycare services on Monday after learning that a family that used the facility was undergoing tests for COVID-19.

The test results came back negative so the daycare will reopen on Friday.

The facility is being given a deep clean before restarting daycare services, with a maximum of eight children per room.