

CTV Regina





A Regina family doctor has been suspended and fined for altering the medical records of a deceased patient.

Dr. Svitlana Cheshenchuk – who practises medicine out of the Quance East Medical Clinic in the Victoria Square Mall – admitted to altering the records during a hearing last week.

Back in 2014, Cheshenchuk learned one of her patients had passed away just three days after coming to see her. She went back into his medical records for that visit, adding notes to his file that claimed she advised him to the ER and that he refused to do so.

The Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons found Cheshenchuk guilty of discreditable conduct. She has been suspended from practising medicine for one month and must pay a $7,000 fine. She will also need to attend a course on ethics and proper record-keeping.