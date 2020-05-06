REGINA -- Regina’s city planning commission has approved an application to permanently close part of Osler Street in front of Regina Police Service (RPS) headquarters. It will now go to city council for approval.

In November of 2017, the city purchased the former STC depot from the provincial government for $16.25 million, to turn the building into an expanded home for RPS.

“As Regina’s population continues to grow, so do resourcing needs of RPS. RPS headquarters has exceeded capacity to accommodate all employees, maintain functionality and efficiently deliver service,” the application said.

According to the application, architectural studies have identified the need to connect the existing headquarters building and the former STC building with a building addition across Osler Street.

“RPS also requires additional compound space for fleet and other activities to meet functional needs, which will be accommodated on site,” the application said.

Regina’s city planning commission is also set to discuss a discretionary use application for a proposed liquor store on the mostly vacant lot at the corner of 13th Avenue and Retallack Street. The city previously held an open house to gather public input on the project