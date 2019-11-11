REGINA -- Here are the Remembrance Day events in Regina this year.

Brandt Centre:

Doors open at 9 a.m. for the indoor service at the Brandt Centre.

CTVNewsRegina.ca will be livestreaming the event on our website starting at 10:15 a.m.

Victoria Park Cenotaph:

This outdoor ceremony will honour the fallen and current serving members of the military. The ceremony begins at 10:35 a.m.

Regina Cemetery and Riverside Memorial Park Cemetery:

Veterans can be honoured by placing a complimentary carnation in the Field of Honour at the Regina Cemetery or Riverside Memorial Park Cemetery.