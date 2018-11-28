

CTV Regina





Residents in most of Saskatchewan woke up to slick conditions on Wednesday morning after freezing rain overnight.

In both Regina and Saskatoon, multiple crashes were reported during the morning commute, as drivers attempted to navigate the icy roads.

In Regina, Ring Road was closed between Arcola Avenue and Victoria Avenue after several semi trucks became stuck.

Tow truck has arrived on the scene at Ring Road and Arcola Ave to help clear the highway. In the last half hour I’ve seen 2 semis able to exit the highway. #YQR #SK pic.twitter.com/uDyGlRT4r0 — Jackie Perez (@JackiePerezCTV) November 28, 2018

In Saskatoon, a two vehicle crash at Millar Avenue and 74 Street caused traffic tie-ups.

The Highway Hotline website shows that winter driving conditions exist on most of the highways in the province, and portions of some highways are actually closed, including a stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway east of Regina, and a section of the Trans-Canada west of Regina near Belle Plaine where a semi rolled.

RCMP is advising motorists not to head out on the highways unless it is necessary.