REGINA -- As a result of physical distancing requirements, the province of Saskatchewan has introduced regulations to allow wills to be witnessed remotely.

One of the two witnesses must be a lawyer.

“With the current public health emergency, it is impractical and potentially risky for the required people to be in the same room during the signing of a will, particularly for those who may be more vulnerable to the virus,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Don Morgan said. “These Regulations will ensure that wills can be signed remotely, reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19.”

Usually, the signing of a will must be witnessed by two people, who also sign the will.

The new regulations allow an individual to send their will to a lawyer who can acknowledge their signature remotely. The regulations do not permit electronic wills or the use of electronic signatures.