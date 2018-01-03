Saskatchewan acquires quarterback Zach Collaros
Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Zach Collaros (4) warms up before first half CFL football action against the Toronto Argonauts, in Hamilton, Ont., on Monday, September 4, 2017. The Saskatchewan Roughriders have acquired the international quarterback from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power.
Published Wednesday, January 3, 2018 10:34AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 3, 2018 10:35AM CST
Zach Collaros is joining Rider nation.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have acquired the international quarterback from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in exchange for a second-round selection (10th overall) in the 2018 CFL Draft.
Over six CFL seasons, the 29-year-old Collaros spent his first two with the Toronto Argonauts. He joined the Tiger-Cats in a January 2014 trade.
Over the last four seasons with Hamilton, the six-foot, 219-pound Cincinnati product has completed 930 of 1,396 passes (66.6 per cent) for 11,342 yards and 66 touchdowns while starting 43 of 53 regular-season games. He also started two playoff games and the 2014 Grey Cup.
He won his first career Grey Cup in 2012 as a backup quarterback with Toronto, and was named the Tiger-Cats’ nominee as Most Outstanding Player in 2014 and 2015.