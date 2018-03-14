Saskatchewan's government has set the legal age for recreational marijuana usage at 19.

The provincial government announced the rule alongside a handful of other marijuana regulations in legislation tabled Wednesday.

“The top priority of the Government of Saskatchewan when creating this framework is to ensure the health and safety of our residents,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Don Morgan said in a news release. “We have taken the time necessary to review the many impacts cannabis legalization will have on our province and are confident our approach addresses the many facets of legalization.”

Recreational marijuana use is expected to be legalized in Canada this year — a final Senate vote on Bill C-45 is set for June 7 — but not all rules surrounding the drug will be federally legislated. Ottawa has left some regulations up to the provinces and territories.

Saskatchewan’s framework will prohibit marijuana consumption in public spaces, include a “zero tolerance” policy on drug-impaired driving, introduce rules prohibiting possession by minors and limit home production to four plants per household, in addition to the age restriction of 19 years old. The framework will also follow federal rules by restricting allowed maximum public possession amounts for legal-aged consumers to 30 grams.

The regulations surrounding possession by minors, which the province says will be introduced as legislation, will allow criminal charges to be laid against anyone under the legal age and in possession of more than five grams. Minors holding less than five grams will likely be ticketed, under the rules.

Saskatchewan is the last of Canada’s 10 provinces to announce its minimum age for legal use. Seven provinces have already stated 19 will be their legal ages, while Alberta and Quebec have announced 18 will be their minimum ages.

Once legalized, marijuana will only be sold in Saskatchewan through private businesses with a permit. Fifty-one permits are available in 32 communities, according to the province.