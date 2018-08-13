

An animal sanctuary outside of Moose Jaw is offering refuge to animals from all walks of life.

The Free to be Me Animal Sanctuary recognizes that all animals have a special and unique story. That’s why they have more than 120 animals on the property. While all of them look happy and healthy, some need a little extra support.

“We’ve got a lot of handicapped animals, a lot of blind animals,” sanctuary owner Louanne Shropshire said. “We’ve got some that are lame, some that need special help eating.”

Willy the cow was born with a facial disfigurement. He was surrendered by his previous owners last March.

“He’s his own little character,” Shropshire said. “He goes with the big animals down in the pasture, and then he comes up every morning to get his watermelon — we feed him watermelon every day.”

He’s just one of the many animals that might not be here if Shropshire and her volunteers didn’t devote their time to help the vulnerable creatures.

“The most rewarding part is seeing the animals thrive,” Shropshire said. “They’ve been in a neglected situation, to see them come around to bonding with people and kind of forgetting their past.”

Taking care of so many animals comes at a cost. All the animals have their own particular needs and the sanctuary is always looking for donations to they continue supporting the animals.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Gina Martin