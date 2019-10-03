REGINA -- Tickets to the Grey Cup in 2020 will cost between $110 in Pil Country to $475 for bowl seating.

Pil Country tickets will range from $110 to $125, and bowl seating will cost between $199 and $475.

“We’re honoured to host of the 2020 Grey Cup and the largest annual sports and entertainment event in Canada,” Saskatchewan Roughriders Chief Brand Officer Anthony Partipilo said in a press release. “It’s the first time the new state-of-the-art Mosaic Stadium will host the Grey Cup and we can’t wait to showcase this magnificent facility to sports fans across the world. Our goal is to provide the ultimate Grey Cup experience. We welcome all CFL fans to be a part of this incredible event and to celebrate Canadian football with us here in Rider Nation.”

The layout of Mosaic Stadium will change slightly for the Grey Cup, with a new “emerald section” and an expansion of Pil Country.

Starting Thursday, season ticket holders can renew their tickets for the 2020 season and reserve their Grey Cup ticket at a special price. The Riders say season ticket holders can either keep their seats for the Grey Cup game or exchange for a seat of equal or lesser value at a later date.

Anyone who wants to become a season ticket holder for the 2020 season can sign up for a waitlist at Riderville.com.

Tickets for the 2020 Grey Cup will be available to the general public on June 16.