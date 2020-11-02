REGINA -- A student at Thom Collegiate has been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to Regina Public Schools.

The school board said on Monday the Saskatchewan Health Authority informed it of the case on Sunday.

It said close contact students from the affected class are now self-isolating. These affected students will learn remotely.

The school remains open for all other students.

SHA will contact any potential additional close contacts at the school. A close contact is someone who has been within two metres of someone for a cumulative 15 minutes.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority will contact any school family and staff member who may have been in close contact with the affected individual, the school board said.

If any staff, students or school family members show any symptoms, they are asked to stay home and contact HealthLine 811.