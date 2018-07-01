

CTV Regina





Three men are in custody after an attempted murder on the 1800 block of Greer Court on Friday night.

At 7:21 p.m. officers responded to multiple calls of gunshots, and found a male victim who had apparently been shot. He was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Patrol and canine members of the police were able to track three suspects to the 1400 block of Vaughn Street. Two men were taken into custody, while a third remained inside a residence. Police tried to negotiate with the suspect, but they were not able to get in contact with him.

SWAT and crisis negotiators were then called to the scene. The third suspect finally left the residence shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday morning, and was taken into custody.

Joseph Littlecrow, Donnelly Nanaquatung and Derrick Pasap have all been charged with attempted murder, discharge of a firearm with intent and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.