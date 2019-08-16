1. 'Slap in the face from the justice system': Regina woman angry after man convicted of her sexual assault released on bail

In September of 2017, Alexis Kolody who was 19 at the time, was at a house party with a friend. She went to a bedroom to get some space from the crowd, and that’s the last thing she remembers before waking up to a man sexually assaulting her.

2. Earthquake hits near Esterhazy, Sask.

The United States Geological Survey confirmed the 4.1 magnitude earthquake happened 17 kilometres east of Esterhazy at 8:30 p.m.

3. Two fans get unforgettable moments with Garth Brooks at Saturday night show

Over 80,000 fans packed into Mosaic Stadium over the weekend for two performances by country music star Garth Brooks, but two fans will remember the weekend forever.

4. Roads closed as streets flood in Regina General Hospital area

The City of Regina closed 13th Ave. in the areas between St. John Street and Ottawa Street as crews repaired a water leak on Thursday.

5. Three ministers take over new portfolios in Sask. cabinet shuffle

Three ministers have new portfolios after Premier Scott Moe shuffled his cabinet on Tuesday morning.

Lori Carr, Greg Ottenbreit and Warren Kaeding are all taking new positions in the shuffle.

