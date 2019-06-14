Top stories: Garth Brooks adds show, Sask. players win Cup, Mosaic Stadium hosts Jurassic Park
Published Friday, June 14, 2019 3:10PM CST
1. Garth Brooks adds second Regina show
Garth Brooks will play a second show at Mosaic Stadium on Aug. 9.
2. Measles case confirmed in Yorkton, exposure alert issued for YQR : SHA
The Saskatchewan Health Authority has confirmed a case of measles in Yorkton.
3. 'For us, the dream came true': Rick Schwartz reacts to Stanley Cup win
Three players from Saskatchewan are taking home the Stanley Cup after the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 on Wednesday night.
4. Former Regina gymnastics coach charged with sexual assault against minor
A 68-year-old man is facing charges after an investigation into historic allegations involving a young girl.
5. Mosaic Stadium play Riders' season opener, Raptors' Game 6 Thursday
Mosaic Stadium hosted thousands for a Toronto Raptors’ viewing party on Thursday.