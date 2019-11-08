1. Caught on camera: Video shows semi-truck travelling wrong way down Regina Bypass

This video shows the last of three commercial trucks travelling southbound on the wrong side of the newly opened Regina Bypass.

Click here for the full story.

2. Hewitt Commentary: Cody Fajardo rumours are out of control

The health of Rider quarterback Cody Fajardo is the current talk of coffee row here in tropical Saskatchewan.

Click here for the full story.

3. Lead levels comparable to Flint, Mich. found in Regina drinking water

A new study has found that some Canadian cities, including Regina and Moose Jaw, have levels of lead in their drinking water comparable to Flint, Michigan, which has become synonymous with contaminated H2O.

Click here for the full story.

4. RCMP pursue suspect through several Sask. communities before standoff leads to arrest

A 26-year-old man from the Cote First Nation has been charged following a series of offences that took place on Saturday evening in the areas of Wadena, Foam Lake, Yorkton, Melville and Fort Qu’Appelle.

Click here for the full story.

5. City releases proposed neighbourhood plan for Regina railyard

The City of Regina released the proposed neighbourhood plan for the railyard site and surrounding area along Dewdney Avenue.

Click here for the full story.