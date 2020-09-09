REGINA -- Have you been stumped by an unusual looking new traffic signal in downtown Regina? The City of Regina is providing some tips to keep driver confusion to a minimum.

The new light, located at Broad Street and 8 Avenue, works like this:

TOP LIGHT

This light is red and applies to both lanes.

RIGHT LIGHT

This light applies to through lanes.

LEFT LIGHT

This light applies to the left turning lane.

“Due to recent sewer work, the median signal was removed and this older traffic standard can’t support extra weight of the needed indicators,” the City said on Twitter. “This signal style provides required movement indicators in one signal head, likely to be upgraded next year.”