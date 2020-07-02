REGINA -- A judge will decide when Jason McKay is eligible for parole, after being convicted of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his wife, Jenny McKay, in 2017.

McKay’s sentencing hearing began on Thursday morning at the Court of Queen’s Bench in Regina.

Second degree murder automatically comes with a life in prison sentence, but the proceedings will determine when McKay is eligible for parole. The prosecution is asking for ten years.

The court heard eight victim impact statements read. Six of those statements were from family of Jenny McKay and two were from Jason McKay’s family.

Jenny’s mother, Glenda Campbell, broke down during her statement.

“For me the crime started long before her murder. Years of being beaten down,” Campbell said.

She went on to say all she has left of her daughter is photos. Jenny’s two siblings, Alison and Ben Campbell, spoke about the close bond they had with her.

“I lost not only my big sister, but my best friend,” Alison Campbell said.

Ben Campbell spoke about how it has pained him to know the suffering Jenny endured from Jason before her death and on the night of September 6, 2017 when she was killed.

“What really breaks my heart is to image what Jenny’s final moments must have been like,” Ben Campbell said.

He also spoke about how Jenny’s life was cut too short.

“I believe the best days of her life were still ahead of her, because she was murdered, those days were taken away from her.”

